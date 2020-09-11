Gujarat ranked best state in providing strong ecosystem for startups: DPIIT

-
ALSO READ
DPIIT calls for inter-ministerial meet on royalty payments on Aug 25
DPIIT scrutinising 50 provisions in 11 Acts that threaten jail time
Will place draft e-comm policy in public domain to seek views: DPIIT Secy
Coronavirus: DPIIT to monitor real-time delivery status of essential items
MCA amends deposit rules for startups, extends exemptions up to 10 yrs
-
Gujarat has again emerged as the best performer in developing startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of states and union territories (UTs) done by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).
Gujarat was categorised as the best performer among all states and Delhi, barring north-eastern states and other UTs.
Among all the north-eastern states except Assam and all UTs except Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has emerged as the best performer.
The ranking was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.
A total of 22 states and 3 UTs participated in the exercise.
The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.
The ranking framework 2019, it said, has seven broad reform areas consisting of 30 action points ranging from institutional support, easing compliances, relaxation in public procurement norms, incubation centres, seed funding, venture funding, and awareness and outreach.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU