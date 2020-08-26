JUST IN
Business Standard

Gujarat tops Niti Aayog's Export Preparedness Index, Maharashtra second

Gujarat has topped the Niti Aayog'sExport Preparedness Index 2020 followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, according to the government think tank's report released on Wednesday.

Topics
Niti Aayog | Indian export | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

export

Speaking at the launch of the report Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said rapid growth of exports is a crucial component for long-term economic growth.

Speaking at the launch of the report Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said rapid growth of exports is a crucial component for long-term economic growth.

A favourable ecosystem enables a country to contribute significantly to global value chains and reap the benefits of integrated production networks, globally, Kant added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 13:44 IST

