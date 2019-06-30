HAL wants private firm to build civilian version of Dhruv chopper

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is planning to create a second production line in the private sector to build a civilian version of the Dhruv advanced light helicopter (ALH). The public sector aerospace firm's helicopter production line is already full for the next three years in building Dhruv ALH for the military.

On Saturday, HAL brought together Indian private defence firms in Bengaluru to discuss the manufacturing of the civilian Dhruv ALH, with transfer of technology from HAL. Ajay Kumar, defence production secretary, chaired the meeting, which was also attended by HAL Chairman R ...