Happy at RBI's decision to bring start-ups under priority sector: FM

Finance minister on Friday lauded the RBI's move to include under priority sector lending of banks.

"I am really happy that the Reserve Bank of India yesterday (on Thursday) very clearly said that it would place the also under priorities on lending benefits," she said while inaugurating the Nani Palkhivala celebrations at Sastra University through videoconferencing.

The finance minister said will now have to use this and benefit from all the facilities that have been given to them.

Emphasising on simplification of tax processes and rewarding honest tax payers, Sitharaman said the government will soon be coming with taxpayers charter of rights which was announced in the Budget.

It will clearly state the obligation of taxpayers towards the nation as much as clearly pronouncing their rights, she said, adding,"We are attempting that."

She said there are only few countries in the world-- Canada, Australia, UK and US-- which have charter of rights for the taxpayers.

Sitharaman recalled the steps that her ministry has taken to simplify the tax system, be it giving an option to taxpayers up to a threshold for a lower tax regime with fewer exemptions, reduction in corporation tax rates, and faceless scrutiny.

She said the personal likes and dislikes are not going to be a driver of scrutiny and therefore the personal interface which becomes a bargaining point will no longer be a part of the tax system at all.

The finance minister reiterated that only 0.25 per cent of returns were taken up for scrutiny in 2018-19.

The finance minister said new technological steps such as Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana, digital payments helped the government transfer money to the vulnerables during Covid. It is here that the country has emerged as the leader in the fast changing world amid the outbreak of coronavirus, she said.

She said the government aims to make India a hub for arbitration to deal with all those Indian corporate disputes, which are going to Singapore or London for resolution.