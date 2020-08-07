JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Professional forecasters predict contraction of nearly 6% in FY21 GDP
Business Standard

Happy at RBI's decision to bring start-ups under priority sector: FM

Sitharaman says govt will soon be coming with taxpayers charter of rights which was announced in the Budget

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | Reserve Bank of India RBI | Start-ups

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala sitharaman, Finance minister
The finance minister reiterated that only 0.25 per cent of returns were taken up for scrutiny in 2018-19.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday lauded the RBI's move to include start-ups under priority sector lending of banks.

"I am really happy that the Reserve Bank of India yesterday (on Thursday) very clearly said that it would place the start-ups also under priorities on lending benefits," she said while inaugurating the Nani Palkhivala celebrations at Sastra University through videoconferencing.

The finance minister said start-ups will now have to use this and benefit from all the facilities that have been given to them.

Emphasising on simplification of tax processes and rewarding honest tax payers, Sitharaman said the government will soon be coming with taxpayers charter of rights which was announced in the Budget.

It will clearly state the obligation of taxpayers towards the nation as much as clearly pronouncing their rights, she said, adding,"We are attempting that."

She said there are only few countries in the world-- Canada, Australia, UK and US-- which have charter of rights for the taxpayers.

Sitharaman recalled the steps that her ministry has taken to simplify the tax system, be it giving an option to taxpayers up to a threshold for a lower tax regime with fewer exemptions, reduction in corporation tax rates, and faceless scrutiny.

She said the personal likes and dislikes are not going to be a driver of scrutiny and therefore the personal interface which becomes a bargaining point will no longer be a part of the tax system at all.

The finance minister reiterated that only 0.25 per cent of returns were taken up for scrutiny in 2018-19.

The finance minister said new technological steps such as Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana, digital payments helped the government transfer money to the vulnerables during Covid. It is here that the country has emerged as the leader in the fast changing world amid the outbreak of coronavirus, she said.

She said the government aims to make India a hub for arbitration to deal with all those Indian corporate disputes, which are going to Singapore or London for resolution.

Corporates lose 45,000 cr due to cases stuck in court: Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said India Inc. loses about Rs 45,000 crore a year due to huge backlog in courts. "So, I think it is a huge overhead, huge spend, huge inefficiency which needs to be addressed," he said.

He said the country's judicial system has a huge capacity issue. According to the national judicial data grid, somewhere around 30 million cases are pending in one court or the other. In this connection, he emphasised on alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanism.

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 20:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU