Haryana formulates policy to create land banks for govt dept, corporations

In a bid to prevent distress sale of land by farmers, the Haryana government has provided an option to them by formulating a policy to create land banks for government departments, boards and corporations, an official statement said here on Thursday.
Under this policy, farmers can advise the state government for selecting a site for the development project at a particular place.
A decision to this regard was taken in the meeting of the Council of Ministers under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here.
This policy may be called the Policy for Creating Land Bank for the Government Department including Boards and Corporations and disposal thereof for development projects, the statement said.
The Cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to a proposal regarding to grant extension in service in respect of the employees of four departments for a period of one month who were going to retire on April 30, 2021, on attaining the age of superannuation in view of the emergent situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic.
The employees of the four departments are Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Medical Education and Research Department, Health and Family Welfare and Panchayats Department.
In a bid to reduce the financial burden of farmers in transactions in respect of exchange of cultivable agriculture land, the Cabinet accorded approval regarding a proposal for consideration of remission of stamp duty.
The Cabinet has approved that only a nominal duty at the rate of Rs 5,000 per deed of registration will be chargeable.
The Cabinet accorded approval to five affordable rental housing policies namely policy for planned development of Retirement Housing, Affordable Rental Housing, Policy for planned Development of Student Rental Housing, Policy for planned Development of Medico Assisted Living Facilities and Policy for planned Development of working Women's hostel.
The Cabinet also approved the creation of a new department namely Human Resources Department under Chief Secretary.
The scope of the department will be regulation of service conditions of all government posts.
The Cabinet accorded approval for designating existing Hisar Airport as Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar.
The Cabinet also accorded approval for the establishment of a company for deployment of manpower in government departments, boards, corporations, statutory entities, state universities.
The Cabinet decided to convene the monsoon session of the state assembly from August 20.
