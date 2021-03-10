Cong moves no-confidence motion against Khattar govt in Haryana Assembly

-
ALSO READ
Haryana Guv nod to Bill providing 75% quota to locals in pvt sector jobs
Haryana Cong to embark on 'peace march' in support of protesting farmers
Haryana farmers upset with sluggish procurement; anxious over paddy entry
All outsourced employees of Haryana to get coronavirus lockdown dues
Haryana sounds high alert after chaos in Delhi during tractor parade
-
Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday moved a no-confidence motion in the state Assembly against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatter-led government.
In the assembly, Hooda commented on the ongoing farmers' protests and said: "More than 250 farmers died on the border."
Responding to Hooda, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said: "The leader of the opposition, BS Hooda agreed that they introduced contract farming in 2014 which exhibits their double standards and we will respond to that in the Assembly."
Hooda had said that his party also plans to bring many "Adjournment" and "Calling Attention" motions to draw the attention of the government to the multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.
"The Congress is going to bring no-confidence motion, Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee bill, many adjournments and calling attention motion against the government. We will seek answers on issues such as farmers' neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams," he had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU