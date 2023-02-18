JUST IN
Haryana to get Rs 629 cr outstanding amount of GST compensation: Chautala
Haryana to get Rs 629 cr outstanding amount of GST compensation: Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said the state will soon receive the outstanding amount of Rs 629 crore of GST compensation for June 2022 from the Centre

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Dushyant Chautala, Jannayak Janata Party

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said the state will soon receive the outstanding amount of Rs 629 crore of GST compensation for June 2022 from the Centre.

The approval for the same was given at the 49th GST Council meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chautala was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Sitharaman announced at the meeting that the Centre has decided to clear the entire pending balance of GST compensation, amounting to Rs 16,982 crore, for June 2022.

Chautala, who is also the convenor of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), shared the information after attending the council meeting.

He presented the recommendations of the GoM, formed by the GST Council for the constitution of the GSTAT, at the meeting.

Chautala also requested the fitment committee to examine the issue of GST rates on sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-utility vehicles (MUVs) and bring it up before the council for a final decision.

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 23:32 IST

