Maha sugar production to fall to 124 lakh tonnes in 2022-23 due to rains

The sugar production in Maharashtra may go down from 137.28 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 to 124 lakh tonnes in 2022-23 due to adverse climatic conditions in different parts of the state, a top official said on Saturday.
Continuous rains rendered the ground wet for long periods, which impacted sugarcane cultivation, Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad told PTI.
"As a result, the production will be going down in Maharashtra in the ongoing season. Earlier, we estimated production of 138 lakh tonnes when the crushing season started. Now it should be around 124 lakh tonnes. We have conveyed the updated figures of production to Central government," he said.
"The crushing season will be over early when compared to last year. In the last crushing season, the factories worked till the start of monsoon. Now, it will work till April end. A total of 199 factories are currently operational in the state," he added.
The crushing in Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur districts will be over by March end and by April end in factories in Marathwada, Gaikwad said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 22:57 IST
