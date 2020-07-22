Has ICMR become a super-regulator of sorts in the medical sector?

Some missteps return to haunt. In the year 2017, the Central Government had put up a draft public health bill to regulate the sector in India.

There were loud protests from the states and from the interest groups ranged against it. The states saw it as an invasion of their territory, the interest groups felt the bill did not write in consent from patients to isolate them, restrict their movement or even test them when there was a public infection. The Public Health (Prevention, Control and Management of Epidemics, Bio-terrorism and Disasters) bill, 2017 consequently, went ...