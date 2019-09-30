Has Modi govt put foreign sovereign bonds scheme on back burner for now?

The government has accounted for only rupee-denominated bonds for borrowings this fiscal year, Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty said on Monday. This indicated the government will not go for overseas markets mop up this year. “Sovereign bonds — bonds to be raised in external currencies — are decided on the basis of current price, market appetite, market conditions, and related issue and structuring of the bond itself.

Careful calibrations and deliberations are needed before one enters in the market,” Chakraborty said. He said the government was ...