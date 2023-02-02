JUST IN
Madhya Pradesh govt brings Ordinance to support investors, industrialists
Madhya Pradesh govt brings Ordinance to support investors, industrialists
Business Standard

Higher petroleum exploration boosts hopes of non-tax revenue growth

The government lists receipts from licence fees for the right of exploration of oil and gas, as well as royalty on off-shore crude oil and gas production

Topics
Petroleum sector | oil and gas exploration | Ease of Doing Business

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

A pumpjack in the town of Ebano, San Luis Potosi state, Mexico, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Representative Image

The government’s push to massively raise the area under exploration and improve ease of doing business in granting petroleum exploration licences has led to a 37.3 per cent higher estimate of non-tax revenue from petroleum, officials told Business Standard.

Read our full coverage on Petroleum sector

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 20:40 IST

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
