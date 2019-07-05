Hospital beds to sanitation: Numbers that mattered in Economic Survey

-
ALSO READ
Economic Survey 2019 outlines vision to achieve $5-trn economy: PM Modi
Eco Survey calls for simpler minimum wage system to boost inclusive growth
Households are spending more on discretionary items: Economic Survey
Index and labels: How Economic Survey plans to bring certainty in policy
Financial creditors recover more under IBC, says Economic Survey
-
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian’s Economic Survey highlights key social and business statistics. The two volumes included numbers on sanitation coverage, health expenditure, the need for increased capacity in the health care sector and India's declining fertility rates. It also has business indicators spanning from start-ups to logistics, and from resources to competitiveness.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU