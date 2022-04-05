Housing demand rises 4.6% QoQ in Q1, 2022; supply remains stable: Report

-
ALSO READ
If you are scouting for a property deal in the luxury segment, strike now
Enter residential real estate with a horizon of five to six years
Realtors see residential housing sales hitting new peak in 2 years
Real estate sales momentum to sustain after record Q2FY22 performance
Good time to invest in commercial realty as firms bring employees to office
-
The residential housing industry showed robust growth in January-March 2022 as demand rose 4.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) across 13 Indian cities, according to the Magicbricks PropIndex Report.
Recovering from the coronavirus-induced slowdown, the first quarter saw Mumbai (15.2 per cent), Gurugram (9.6 per cent), Noida (8.2 per cent) and Delhi (5.6 per cent) witnessing the highest growth in demand while Greater Noida (6.0 per cent), Mumbai (3.8 per cent), Ahmedabad (3.2 per cent), and Chennai (2.9 per cent) exhibited maximum growth in supply.
The prices of ready-to-move properties increased 1.7 per cent QoQ and 5.8 per cent year-on-year, with Thane, Greater Noida, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru seeing maximum QoQ price increases.
The report said Delhi's residential market was dominated by 3BHK and above configurations that constituted 64 per cent of the demand, whereas, in Noida and Greater Noida, the aggregate demand for residential markets witnessed a 6.8 per cent QoQ growth.
The data showed that the demand in Mumbai increased with new residential launches increasing the supply by 3.8 per cent QoQ.
“Increasing project completions, attractive offers from developers, supportive policies, and improving employment opportunities have boosted buyer-confidence in the real estate industry," said Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks, adding that in each of the cities mapped, the peripheral areas continue to be hotspots of demand driven by infrastructure development.
The report has predicted an onward trajectory for 2022 due to external stimuli such as digitisation of land records, increased allocation of Rs 48,000 crore under PM Awas Yojna and PM Gati Shakti, which are expected to further strengthen infrastructure and boost investments in the real estate sector.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU