How IBBI's tighter compliance rules for resolution professionals will help

This is aimed to improve the quality of governance of IPs,” said Anoop Rawat, partner, Insolvency & Bankruptcy, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.IBBI will now have greater powers to regulate insolvency professions and insolvency professional agencies, insolvency experts pointed out. “The amended regulations are more stringent than the prevailing ones,” Jyoti Prakash Gadia, managing director at financial advisory firm Resurgent India, said. One of the changes includes the penalties applicable to insolvency professionals for contraventions while handling an assignment, which have gone up. Insolvency professional agencies will now have to designate or appoint a compliance officer who will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the provisions of the code, pertinent regulations, among others. The officer will also have to submit a compliance certificate to the IBBI in the revised format. Some experts, however, feel that these regulations do not introduce any substantive changes as these amendments were already introduced by IBBI through its previous circulars. “It would not have an incremental impact on the resolution professionals or the IBC process,” Ketan Mukhija, partner, Link Legal, said.
First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 12:40 IST
