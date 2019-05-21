How the next govt can put banking and financial sector back on track

This June is going to be a punishing month for the next finance minister.

The country’s financial market is choked: The slow pace in the resolution of dud-loans, the contagion from the blowout at the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), and a liquidity bind threaten vast swathes — from non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), mutual funds to realty firms — and all those caught in-between and around them. The liquidity slosh in the post-demonetisation phase has run its course; and the excesses during the period is partly the reason for the curse which is upon ...