Hydrogen pilot only the beginning, want to become energy exporter: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Want to use AI for road safety and better mobility: Nitin Gadkari
Analysts bullish on road, highway developers on infra push, cheap valuation
We all must be aligned to be a carbon-neutral country by 2070: Gadkari
Govt sanctions four national highway projects worth Rs 4,500 crore
Tesla car to be affordable in India, will cost Rs 35 lakh, says Gadkari
-
Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that the government’s long-term aim is to become an energy exporter, particularly in renewable energy like green hydrogen.
The union minister today launched India’s first green hydrogen pilot project project--a fuel cell electric vehicle--in collaboration with Japanese automaker Toyota and International Center for Automotive Technology.
“One direct benefit is that we’ll reduce our dependence on coal. Cement, steel, aviation and other fuel-intensive sectors will run on green hydrogen in the future. It is our aim that India becomes an exporter of green hydrogen in the future,” Gadkari said, adding that 80 per cent of the country’s energy is currently imported.
Green hydrogen, which uses only renewable resources to be made, is a key aspect of the government’s push overhauling the country’s energy consumption. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier launched the green hydrogen mission, and in February. the ministry of power had notified the green hydrogen policy with several concessions and incentives for manufacturers of the fuel.
The process of creating hydrogen from water is executed through electrolysers. “While we have started producing electrolysers domestically, each one costs Rs 1.2 crore. We are working on an electrolyser policy,” Gadkari said.
The minister added that the pilot project four-wheeler launched today last 153 kilometres (km) on a single kilogram (kg) of hydrogen, but it currently costs $6-7 per kg.
“We are trying to bring the cost down to $1 or Rs 75, and even if it is slightly higher than that at Rs 100, it will be more cost effective than any other fuel,” he said.
Highlighting the rapidly increasing scale of climate-friendly vehicles, the minister said that nobody will be using petrol-run two-wheelers and three-wheelers as the cost of electric vehicles will come to similar levels by then.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU