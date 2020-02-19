ICEA writes to FM, major states asking not to hike GST rate on cellphones

India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), the apex industry body of mobile and electronics business has written letters to the Union Finance Minister and all major pleading with them not to increase the GST rate on mobile handsets.

It reasoned that a hike in taxes on will not only disrupt rapid internet penetration in the country, it will also affect Make in India initiative as well as adoption of digital payments.

“We have written letters to major asking them not to increase the GST rate”, Pankaj Mohindroo, the associations’ chairman said.

A similar letter has also been sent to West Bengals Chief Minister Banejee has been at the forefront in criticising the Centre over several issues like CAA-NRC, economic slowdown and was also at the helm of opposing GST rollout. At the time of the change in the tax regime, Banerjee had reasoned that the necessary infrastructure for introducing GST wasn’t in place.

Asked about the reason for writing a letter to Banerjee, Mohindroo said, “She has to advise the finance minister. It is upto her to decide if higher tax collection is a priority or the well-being of people”.

In the letter, the association said that, based on media reports, it fears that the 12 per cent slab will be eliminated and it has led to a speculation that the GST on will be increased from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.

According to the letter written to Banerjee, the association claimed that a hike in GST rate on will not only impact sales, it will also impact internet penetration in the country as well as the Make in India initiative.

“We request you to kindly reconsider any proposals to raise GST for smartphones from the existing 12 per cent to 18 per cent. It will have a wide ranging and adverse impact on multiple service offerings and core programs of the government”, the letter sent to Banerjee read.

Mohindroo alleged that under the VAT regime, were subject to a 4 per cent tax and an additional one per cent excise duty which went up to 12 per cent under the GST regime but the industry had accepted the hike owing to “National Interest”.

The association also demanded, “Not only the 12 per cent rate should be retained, the inverted duty structure also has to be reversed by charging not more than 12 per cent on all components and accessories of mobile phones”.

The letter alleged that there are “distortions in the GST rate on components” which ICEA finds illogical.

“Raw materials, inputs, components etc. in any case should be at the lower GST rate of 5 per cent or 12 per cent. We have to correct this at its foundation. An inverted GST on components of PCBA of should not become alibi to raise the GST rate on the CBU (Completely Built Units) which will have disastrous consequences”, the letter read.