If you are an H-1B visa holder, switching jobs in the US just got tougher

It is getting tougher for holders to switch even if the new job is similar and requires the same skill sets.

According to a report in Times of India, the citizenship and Immigration Services ( USCIS) has denied the application by the new employer on various grounds, with the most common reason being the new position does not constitute a 'specialty occupation.' Moreover, if the H-1B holders starts working elsewhere and the transfer is denied, the person could be 'out of status' with a bar on entry into the for three to ten years, unless the old employer is willing to take back the worker.

“Typically, there is no grace period if the H-1B status has already expired by the time the denial intimation is received. If, however, there is time remaining on the original H-1B approval with the old employer, the beneficiary will have a 60-day grace period or the time remaining on the original approval, whichever is," Times of India quoted Rajiv S Khanna, managing attorney at Immigration.com, as saying.

So what exactly is a specialty occupation? H-1B visas are granted to qualifying persons trained and employed in specialty occupations. Many of the 'Requests for Evidence' received by over 25% of H-1B petitions involve the question as to whether or not the position meets the criteria of a specialty occupation.

According to the Code of Federal Regulation, a specialty occupation requires 'Theoretical and practical application of a highly specialized body of knowledge,and attainment of a bachelor’s or higher degree in a specific specialty as a minimum for entry into the occupation'. Examples of common specialties which require H-1B workers include those professions involving science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM. STEM professions overwhelmingly require a minimum of a bachelor’s degree and often require advanced degrees. The technology sector, predominately hires H-1B workers, a significant chunk of whom are from India. However, according to a recent analysis by the National Foundation for American Policy, a nonprofit that studies immigration, the denial rate for applicants who are trying to extend their visas grew from 4 percent in 2016 to 12 percent in 2018; the rate climbed even higher, to 18 percent, through the first quarter of 2019.

Moreover, more than half of the H-1B cases nowadays are stalled by 'requests for evidence', or RFEs, a complicated request for additional documents that can take months to resolve and often end in denials.

Another study by VisaGuide.world found that the US immigration agency officials are more likely to issue a Request for Evidence (RFE) to Indian H1B visa applicants than to people from other countries, Business Standard reported on Sunday.

According to the data collected by the web portal, 72.4 per cent of Indian applicants and 61.2 per cent of applicants from the rest of the world received an RFE.

In 2018, 309,986 applications for H1B visa, or 73.9 per cent of the total H1B applications for the year, were from India.

The H1B work visa has been the preferred visa for Indian IT companies and has helped them keep costs down and gain a margin advantage over multinational players by sending engineers to the US. However, IT services firms have been accused of misusing the lottery-based system, which allows 65,000 visas for the general category and an additional 20,000 to those with a US Master’s degree from an accredited institution.

The portal expects Indians to continue to account for the highest number of applicants this year and the number of women applicants to increase because of the risks for H4 visa holders. A number of potential H4 visa holders may turn to the H1B visa programme, as a way to join their spouses working in the US, it said.