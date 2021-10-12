IFFCO chairman Balvinder Singh Nakai passes away

-
ALSO READ
Leading figures in cooperative sector meet Home Minister Amit Shah
Gurugram: Portion of IFFCO Chowk flyover collapses, traffic diverted
IFFCO begins commercial production of nano urea liquid
CBI books IFFCO CEO Awasthi in corruption case, conducts searches
IFFCO Kisan Sanchar setting up 17 FPOs in Guj in tie-up with NABARD, NCDC
-
Fertiliser major IFFCO's Chairman Balvinder Singh Nakai, 87, passed away on Monday.
He was born on December 5, 1934, IFFCO said.
Nakai was an eminent farmer - cooperator, and was deeply involved in providing strength to Indian cooperative movement for the last three decades, it said.
"Saddened to learn about the passing away of a veteran co-operator and the Chairman IFFCO, Sardar Balvinder Singh Nakai Ji," Cooperation Minister Amit Shah tweeted.
"He was active in the cooperative sector for the last three decades. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," said Shah.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also tweeted to pay condolences to Nakai's family.
IFFCO MD U S Awasthi said: "Deeply saddened & shocked by the demise of our beloved Sardar Balvinder Singh Nakai Ji, Chairman IFFCO."
He was one of the greatest cooperator, said Awasthi.
"My heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray to Wahe GuruJi to bestow heaven to him & courage to family to bear this irreparable loss," the IFFCO MD tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU