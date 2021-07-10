Leading figures in cooperative sector meet Home Minister Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Amit Shah
Covid: Congress wants to tarnish the image of India, PM Modi, says BJP
Wrong narratives are created to create political instability, says PM Modi
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
-
Some leading figures of the country's cooperative sector on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to make cooperatives and all cooperative institutions more empowered.
The meeting came three days after the prime minister reallocated the portfolios of his ministers in which Shah was given the charge of the newly created Ministry of Cooperation.
Those who met the home minister include chairman of the National Cooperative Union of India Dileep Sanghani, the chairman and the managing director of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) B S Nakai and U S Awasthi respectively and chairman of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) Bijender Singh.
"Today met @ncuicoop Chairman Shri Dileep Sanghani ji, @IFFCO_PR Chairman Shri B S Nakai ji, Managing Director Shri U S Awasthi ji and @nafedindia Chairman Dr Bijendra Singh ji.
"Under the leadership of Modi ji, we are determined to make cooperatives and all cooperative institutions more empowered," Shah tweeted in Hindi.
Officials said even though Shah has not yet assumed the charge of the ministry of cooperation, he has begun to meet people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU