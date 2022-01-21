India aiming a target of $500 billion exports for FY23: DGFT official

-
ALSO READ
CAIT says draft e-commerce rules to end crony capitalism in the sector
Exports rise 45% to $22.4 bn during July 1-21: Commerce ministry data
Open network for e-commerce: Beneficial for sellers and consumers?
Urban sales still not in line with pre-Covid growth: Dabur India CEO
Draft e-Commerce Rules 2021: Why aren't all ministries on the same page?
-
India has set up a target of USD 500 billion exports for the 2022-23 fiscal, a top government official said on Friday, contending that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught the country to reimagine world trade.
In December 2021, exports stood at USD 37.8 billion, the highest-ever for any month, Additional DGFT Amiya Chandra said during a webinar organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
"We are bang on target to touch USD 400 billion for the current fiscal. So far in the first nine months, the country's exports were to the tune of USD 301.38 billion, he said.
Chandra said India is targeting USD 1 trillion exports by 2027.
"The apprehension that COVID-19 would lead to a sharp decline in foreign trade has turned out to be negative. However, the pandemic has taught us to reimagine world trade, he said.
The fulcrum of international trade has shifted from Europe and the United States to South East Asia, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade official said.
He also said that the world is moving away from multilateral trade agreements to bilateral ones, and India is presently in the process of entering into six FTAs.
Chandra said going ahead, artificial intelligence and other forms of technology will become important in matters relating to trade.
A separate portal for MSMEs will be launched soon, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU