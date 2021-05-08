India and European Union hold virtual summit to boost overall ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a virtual meeting with the heads of state or government of all the 27 member states with a focus on expanding overall cooperation in areas of trade, investment and connectivity.

The leaders also exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic and healthcare cooperation.

The India-EU leaders' meeting is hosted by Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa. Portugal currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the

"We are opening a new chapter in #EUIndia strategic partnership at the meeting of EU Leaders with PM @narendramodi," tweeted Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

He said the two sides are launching negotiations on three agreements -- trade, investment and geographical indications.

Modi was scheduled to visit Portugal for the leaders' meeting but it was called off in view of the coronavirus crisis and both sides decided to hold the deliberations virtually.

A strategically important grouping, the EU as a whole was India's largest trading partner in 2018. India's bilateral with the EU in 2018-19 stood at USD 115.6 billion with exports valued at USD 57.17 billion and imports worth USD 58.42 billion.

In the 15th India-EU summit in July last year, Prime Minister Modi had pitched for bringing out an "action-oriented" agenda to further expand ties between the two sides.