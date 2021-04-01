From cotton to sugar imports, here's an overview of India-Pak trade ties

Amid tensions between India and Pakistan over the last few years, exports from India witnessed a sharp fall of over 60 per cent year-on-year in 2019-20. This came in the backdrop of Pakistan suspending bilateral trade with India in August 2019 owing to India’s decision to scrap Article 370. Cotton, sugar, organic chemicals, pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, and plastic are top exported items to Pakistan. Similarly, India’s import from Pakistan plummeted 97.18 per cent year-on-year in 2019-20 after the Pulwama attack in February 2019. Thereafter, India also withdrew the most favoured nation status to Pakistan and imposed a customs duty of 200 per cent on all imports.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor