Indian industry will welcome resumption of India-EU FTA talks: CII

-
ALSO READ
UK parliament to vote on 'historic' Brexit trade deal with European Union
Britain, EU agree 'extra mile' deadline for post-Brexit deal talks
Canada introduces bill to implement post-Brexit trade agreement with UK
With time running out, European Union and UK near post-Brexit trade deal
United Kingdom signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit
-
Implementation of the proposed free-trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU) will benefit both the sides and the domestic businesses will welcome the resumption of formal negotiations on the long-stalled pact, industry body CII said on Saturday.
The proposed Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) between the two sides has been stalled since May 2013 as both sides are yet to iron out differences over several issues. The BTIA is a kind of comprehensive free trade agreement being negotiated by the two sides.
Speaking at the EUIndia Business Roundtable, CII Director-General Chandrajit Banerjee said that BTIA will really benefit the EU with better access to the huge and rapidly growing Indian market and India with technology and innovation access.
"Several rounds (of talks) held until 2013, but the negotiations could not be completed as differences remain over some key issues. But Indian industry will welcome a resumption of formal negotiations for the BTIA and is ready to support the negotiations in any way possible," he said.
He also said that both the regions need to focus on investment facilitation and protection.
Speaking at the function, Markus J. Beyrer, Director General of Business Europe Confederation of European Business, said he completely agreed with CII Director General on resuming the FTA talks.
Confederation of Portuguese Business President Antnio Saraiva informed that CII has inked an MoU with them to increase business cooperation between the two countries.
India's exports to EU member countries stood at about USD 54 billion in 2019-20, while imports aggregated at USD 52 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU