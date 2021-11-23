India and US aim to expand farm trade, resolve market access issues

-
ALSO READ
Farmers hail repeal of 3 farm laws, to continue protest over other demands
At least 8 dead during violence at Uttar Pradesh farmers' protest
Repeal of farm laws victory of farmers' peaceful struggle: Punjab CM
PM should apologise to farmers for pain caused due to farm laws: Congress
Repeal of farm laws: Opposition parties hail victory of farmers
-
India and the United States agreed in New Delhi on Tuesday to expand farm trade and relaunched their joint trade policy forum (TPF) to resolve differences on issues including market access, as U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai ended a two-day visit.
The two countries agreed to speed up work for expanding trade in agricultural commodities including shipments of Indian mangoes and pomegranates to U.S. markets and cherries and alfafa hay for animal feed from the United States to India, they said in a joint statement.
Chairing the meeting of the joint forum, convened after a gap of four years, Tai and Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal directed their officials to intensify efforts to resolve issues and consider a ministerial meeting next year.
"The forum heralds a new beginning in India-U.S. trade partnership," Goyal said in a tweet after the meeting.
New Delhi and Washington have sparred over a range of issues including tariffs for over a year, hampering the prospects of concluding a bilateral trade package.
Tuesday's meeting followed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington in September when both leaders agreed to expand trade ties to strengthen relations.
The United States agreed on Tuesday to look into India's demand for exporting grapes, while New Delhi would consider allowing imports of U.S. pork and pork products, the statement said.
Tai, accompanied in New Delhi by Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi, earlier raised issues of market access restrictions, high tariffs, unpredictable regulations and restricted digital trade between the two countries.
India has been resisting a U.S. demand to lower tariffs, arguing that applied tariffs were way below the permissible limit under the WTO rules, while seeking more exports of goods and services.
Bilateral goods' trade between the two countries in the first nine months this year rose nearly 50% from a year earlier as their economies reopened after restrictions due to the pandemic, and is set to surpass $100 billion this year, the joint statement said.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Susan Fenton)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU