Extensive exploration programme to find minerals stepped up in Rajasthan
Business Standard

India's existing deep discounts on Russian crude oil will stay: Officials

A record 24.8 percent of India's crude oil imports came from Russia in the April-September period

Topics
Russia Oil production | India-Russia ties | India Russia

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Indiaâ€™s largest historical oil supplier Iraq had undercut Russia beginning in late June, by supplying a range of crudes that on average cost $9 a barrel less than Russian oil

Even as the Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian crude oil enters into force as of December 5, India has been assured it will continue to receive the existing deep discounts on Russian oil, for the time being, informed officials.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 20:29 IST

