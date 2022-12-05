JUST IN
Ahead of budget, economists demand increase in social security pension
India seized 833 kg gold worth Rs 405 cr in FY22, highest from Myanmar
Labour pain for travel sector: Agencies poaching staff to beat shortage
'New PDP Bill to bolster India's narrative as trusted global partner'
Rice production, telecom subscribers pull down GDP growth in Q2 FY23
Nov services PMI at a 3-month high of 56.4 thanks to new biz expansion
Indian migrant workers send home record $100 billion in 2022: World Bank
Iran no longer importing tea and basmati rice from India, says report
Is tilapia the next big idea for boosting India's aquaculture sector?
'World's largest grain storage' scheme for food security soon: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India seized 833 kg gold worth Rs 405 cr in FY22, highest from Myanmar
Business Standard

Ahead of budget, economists demand increase in social security pension

Ahead of the Union Budget, 51 eminent economists have written to Finance Minister Sitharaman and demanded an increase in social security pensions and an adequate provision for maternity benefits

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | social security | Budget

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

social security

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, 51 eminent economists have written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and demanded an increase in social security pensions and an adequate provision for maternity benefits.

The signatory of the letter includes Jean Drze (honorary professor, Delhi School of Economics), Pranab Bardhan (professor emeritus of economics, University of California Berkeley), R Nagaraj (professor of economics, IGIDR, Mumbai), Reetika Khera (professor of economics, IIT, Delhi), and Sukhadeo Thorat (professor emeritus, JNU), among others.

"This is a follow-up to our letters of 20 December 2017 and 21 December 2018 (addressed to your predecessor, Shri Arun Jaitley), where we tried to flag two priorities for the next Union Budget: an increase in social security pensions, and adequate provision for maternity benefits.

"Since both proposals were ignored, we are writing again, well in advance of the next Budget, with the same recommendations." the letter said.

According to the letter, the central government's contribution to old-age pensions under the National Old Age Pension Scheme (NOAPS) has stagnated at just Rs 200 per month since 2006.

"This is unfair. It is also a missed opportunity," it said.

The letter said the central government's contribution should be immediately raised to Rs 500 (preferably more) at the very least.

"This requires an additional allocation of Rs 7,560 crore or so, based on the current NOAPS coverage (2.1 crore pensioners)," the letter said, adding that similarly, widow pensions should be raised from Rs 300 per month to Rs 500 at the very least.

As per the letter, this would cost just another Rs 1,560 crore.

The signatory economists also demanded that the Union Budget 2023-24 should provide for full-fledged implementation of maternity entitlements as per NFSA norms.

"This requires at least Rs 8,000 crore.

"Along with this, the illegal restriction of maternity benefits to one child per woman should be removed," they said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2023-24 Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 19:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.