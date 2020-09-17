India-China trade deficit fell to $5.5 billion in Q1: Govt to Parliament

-
ALSO READ
Trade gap with China set to narrow this year: Explained in charts
India's trade deficit with China falls to $48.66 bn as imports decline
Govt likely to fast-track import restrictions on 371 Chinese goods
India's trade deficit with China doubled to $48.6 bn in FY20: Motilal Oswal
Need calibrated call in reducing import dependence on China: SBI Ecowrap
-
The trade deficit between India and China in April-June (Q1) of this fiscal year fell to $5.48 billion, compared to $13.1 billion in the corresponding period last year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
In a written reply, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the trade between the countries, too, dipped to $16.55 billion in Q1, against $21.42 billion in the same period last year.
“The Centre has consistently taken steps to balance our trade with China by increasing exports and reducing dependence on imports from China,” he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU