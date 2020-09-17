JUST IN
India-China trade deficit fell to $5.5 billion in Q1: Govt to Parliament

In a written reply, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the trade between the countries, too, dipped to $16.55 billion in Q1, against $21.42 billion in the same period last year

Press Trust of India 

“The Centre has consistently taken steps to balance our trade with China by increasing exports and reducing dependence on imports from China,” he said

The trade deficit between India and China in April-June (Q1) of this fiscal year fell to $5.48 billion, compared to $13.1 billion in the corresponding period last year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the trade between the countries, too, dipped to $16.55 billion in Q1, against $21.42 billion in the same period last year.

“The Centre has consistently taken steps to balance our trade with China by increasing exports and reducing dependence on imports from China,” he said.
