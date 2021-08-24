India committed to work with US on clean energy: Environment minister

-
ALSO READ
India, US to pursue ways to deepen their partnership on clean energy
Clean energy investment in developing economies top global priority: IEA
World Environment Day 2021: Theme, ecosystem restoration, pics, and more
US to help India achieve 450 GW green energy goal by 2030: John Kerry
Climate change: US applauds India for stepping up green energy commitment
-
India stands committed to working with the US on clean energy, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday after a telephonic conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) John Kerry.
During the conversation with Kerry, the minister discussed the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) Track under the India-US Climate, Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership, and other related issues, the environment ministry said in a statement.
"Had a telephonic conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Mr @JohnKerry and discussed at length how the largest and oldest democracies can set examples for other countries on climate action. India stands committed to working with the US on Clean Energy," Yadav tweeted.
Kerry is likely to visit India in September to further India-US partnership on clean energy, the ministry said.
"Both sides agreed that India and the US, will engage for a constructive engagement under the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership. The environment minister stated that these platforms provide greater opportunities for working together for climate actions and emphasised that India stands committed to working with the US on Clean Energy," it said.
During the call, Kerry mentioned about the launch of the CAFMD to enhance actions in the current decade to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, the ministry said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU