Govt to launch e-SHRAM portal for maintaining unorganised worker database

The government will launch the e-SHRAM portal to maintain a database of workers in the unorganised sector on August 26, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday.
Yadav on Tuesday launched the logo of the e-SHRAM portal, through which the government aims to register 38 crore unorganised workers such as construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers, among others.
Following the launch of the portal, the workers from the unorganised sector can begin their registration from the same day, he said.
The minister said the portal will be launched on August 26 and on the same day, a national toll free number 14434 will also be launched to assist and address the queries of the workers seeking registration on the portal.
As part of the initiative, the workers will be issued an e-SHRAM card containing a 12 digit unique number.
The objective behind the move is integration of social security schemes of the government.
The details of the workers will also be shared by state governments and departments.
A worker can register using his/her Aadhaar card number and bank account details, apart from filling other necessary details like date of birth, home town, mobile number, and social category.
