Govt plans to put a cap on a number of postal gifts coming from China

The government is considering to put a cap on a number of coming from China, amidst concerns being raised by certain domestic players on increase in number of such consignments from Chinese players.

The issue was recently discussed among senior officials of the commerce and industry ministry.

"We have suggested to cap such gifts at four per person per year. But the final call would have to be taken by the customs authorities," an official said.

However, no such restrictions have been suggested on essential medicines, the official added.

According to experts some Chinese app-based and players are misusing a rule in the foreign trade law of India, under which import of products worth up to Rs 5,000 is permitted as gift and are exempted from customs duties.

Concerns have been raised by certain industry players including some e-commere that are getting huge number of orders per day from and they are delivering goods wherever desired to evade customs duties.