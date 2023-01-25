JUST IN
Revamped Monument Mitra scheme to be launched soon: Union Culture Secy
Supplier of two separate contracts to a firm to pay GST on both: Guj AAAR
Stock investors expect Budget to focus on job creation, infra spending
Fiscal deficit target for FY24 to be kept at 5.8-5.9% in Budget: Report
India's FY24 gross borrowing could be less than expected: Economists
Centre expected to introduce new income tax slabs in Budget 2023: Report
Rupee gains 20 paise to 81.50 against US currency in morning trade
Prepare now, India's population won't be a demographic dividend forever
Taxing times: Businesses face tax heat over deductions claimed for cess
Impasse broken to get India FTA talks back on track, says UK trade minister
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Revamped Monument Mitra scheme to be launched soon: Union Culture Secy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India-Egypt bilateral trade to top $12 billion in next 5 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Wednesday

Topics
Narendra Modi | Republic Day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI photo

India and Egypt have decided to strengthen defence industry co-operation and take bilateral trade to $12 billion in next 5 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after bilateral talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Currently, the trade between the two countries is around $7.2 billion.

"We've decided to further strengthen defence industry cooperation, exchange of counter-terror information and intel," Modi said as reported by news agency PTI. "We have decided to take bilateral trade to $12 billion in next 5 years," he said.

Modi said that both the countries are concerned over security threats and are unanimous that terrorism is "most serious threat to humanity". "Both sides agreed that concrete measures are needed to end cross-border terrorism," he said.

The 68-year-old Arab leader arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit and is the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

"Deepening our bond with Egypt -- the natural bridge that connects Asia with Africa. PM @narendramodi and President @AlsisiOfficial hold talks adding momentum to the multifaceted India-Egypt relations marked by civilisational, cultural & economic linkages and deep-rooted P2P ties," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The Egyptian president visited India in October 2015 to participate in the third India-Africa Forum Summit. This was followed by his state visit in September 2016.

This is the first time that the Egyptian president has been invited as the chief guest to India's Republic Day celebrations. A military contingent from the Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade.

India is keen to expand ties with Egypt, a key player in the politics of both the Arab world as well as Africa. It is also seen as a major gateway to markets in Africa and Europe.

(With agency inputs)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.