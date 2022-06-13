India has ample rice stocks, no plans to curb exports, says food secretary

India, the world's biggest rice exporter, has ample stocks of rice and there is no plan to restrict exports, the top official at the food ministry said on Monday.

India banned wheat exports in a surprise move last month.

"We have more than sufficient stocks of rice, so there is no plan to consider this," Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said responding to a question whether India would consider any curb on rice exports.

