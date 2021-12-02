India hits target of 40% power generation capacity from non-fossil sources

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: Hindustan Copper, Zomato, Wipro, HG Infra, telecom stocks
Adani vs Reliance: Stage is set for India's Green Energy Revolution
Hyundai Motor to invest in Solid Energy Systems, a next-gen battery company
Stocks to watch: Biocon, Hero Moto, Poonawalla Fin, TVS Motor, bank stocks
Stocks to watch: Adani group stocks, Reliance Power, Lupin, BHEL, DLF
-
India has achieved the target of 40 per cent of its installed electricity generation capacity being from non-fossil energy sources, an official statement said on Thursday.
"At COP 21, as part of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), India had committed to achieving 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030.
"The country has achieved this target in November 2021 itself," the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.
According to the statement, the country's installed renewable energy (RE) capacity stands at 150.05 GW, while its nuclear energy-based installed electricity capacity is 6.78 GW.
This brings the total non-fossil fuels based installed energy capacity to 156.83 GW -- which is 40.1 per cent of the total installed electricity capacity of 390.8 GW, in line with the Prime Minister's announcement at the recently concluded COP26 climate change conference.
The government is committed to achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU