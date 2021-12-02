India hits target of 40% power generation capacity from non-fossil sources

India has achieved the target of 40 per cent of its installed electricity generation capacity being from non-fossil sources, an official statement said on Thursday.

"At COP 21, as part of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), India had committed to achieving 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.

"The country has achieved this target in November 2021 itself," the Ministry of New and said.

According to the statement, the country's installed (RE) capacity stands at 150.05 GW, while its nuclear energy-based installed electricity capacity is 6.78 GW.

This brings the total non-fossil fuels based installed energy capacity to 156.83 GW -- which is 40.1 per cent of the total installed electricity capacity of 390.8 GW, in line with the Prime Minister's announcement at the recently concluded COP26 climate change conference.

The government is committed to achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, the statement added.

