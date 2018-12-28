India in talks with US over exemptions on steel tariffs: Govt official

-
India is in talks with the United States over exemptions on steel tariffs, the country's steel secretary said on Friday.
India will also seek relief from Canada over quotas and tariffs next month, Binoy Kumar, the top most bureaucrat in India's steel ministry, told reporters, as Indian steel companies have been affected by Canadian tariffs.
"We need to look after the interests of the domestic steel industry and hence made a request for exemption," Kumar said.
