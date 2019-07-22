India is likely to set up gas trading hub by first quarter of 2020-21

India is likely to set up its ambitious gas trading hub by the first quarter of 2020-21, after the bifurcation of GAIL. The split is likely to take place by the end of this financial year. The Narendra Modi government is looking into a plan to unbundle the gas transmission and marketing business of GAIL.

For the unbundling, the government-owned GAIL had entrusted EY as a consultant. According to a government source, GAIL and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) are likely to take equity in the planned gas exchange, which is a part of the natural gas trading hub. In April ...