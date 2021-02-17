India, Japan exchange views on non-proliferation, conventional weapons

India and on Wednesday exchanged views on a range of contemporary issues of mutual interest in the areas of nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation, security of outer space and control, the (MEA) said.

The discussion in the virtual format took place under the framework of India- Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Control.

"The two sides exchanged views on a range of contemporary issues of mutual interest in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security and control," the MEA said.

"Both sides recognized the importance of the dialogue for enhancing mutual understanding and appreciation on non-proliferation and disarmament issues that contribute to the India- Special Strategic and Global partnership," it said in a statement.

