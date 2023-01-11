JUST IN
Cabinet approves setting up of 3 new multi-state cooperative societies
India eyes overseas copper, lithium mines to meet domestic shortfall
India may exempt 30 GW of solar plants from equipment duty: Report
Direct tax collection grows 24.58% to Rs 14.71 trillion till Jan 10
India-US Trade Policy Forum to boost bilateral trade and investment
Maharashtra top performer on finances, social indicators, finds study
Sitharaman, UK chancellor of exchequer discuss bilateral issues, G-20
Cost of living crisis, digital inequality among risks for India: WEF
Pace of remittance inflows has slowed for India in the past decade
Centre to seek bids to set up green hydrogen manufacturing plants by May
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Hiring activity in white collar professional segment rise by 4% in Dec
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India, Japan to unite for digital transformation in green mobility: Gadkari

India, Japan will undertake joint projects for digital transformation in the areas of ITS and eco-friendly mobility, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday

Topics
Nitin Gadkari  | Environment | Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari

India and Japan will undertake joint projects for digital transformation in the areas of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and eco-friendly mobility, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Gadkari further said India has always placed the Indo-Pacific at the heart of its engagement with the countries of Southeast and East Asia under India's Act East Policy.

The minister interacted with the Japanese delegation led by Koichi Hagiuda and ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki to reiterate India's support towards cooperation with Japan in the sector of highway development, with the implementation of digital technology-enabled ITS services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nitin Gadkari

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 19:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.