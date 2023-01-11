India, Japan to unite for digital transformation in green mobility: Gadkari

India and will undertake joint projects for digital transformation in the areas of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and eco-friendly mobility, Road Transport and Highways Minister said on Wednesday.

Gadkari further said India has always placed the Indo-Pacific at the heart of its engagement with the countries of Southeast and East Asia under India's Act East Policy.

The minister interacted with the Japanese delegation led by Koichi Hagiuda and ambassador of to India Hiroshi Suzuki to reiterate India's support towards cooperation with in the sector of highway development, with the implementation of digital technology-enabled ITS services.

