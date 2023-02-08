JUST IN
Govt asks Irdai, insurance firms to address issues to reduce pending cases
Foreign oil majors flag windfall tax concerns; govt seeks $52-bn investment
Towns in Odisha to get 5G, 1,814 villages to get 4G by December: official
Govt does not interfere with, control social media intermediaries: MoS IT
Over 5,400 vehicles scrapped at Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities
Railways earns over Rs 600 cr via convenience fee in FY23 so far: Minister
Public procurement via GeM expected to cross Rs 2 trillion-mark in FY23
FinMin issues draft scheme for settling disputes related to govt contracts
Vivad se Vishwas-II scheme looks to settle financial disputes only
Telangana will play pivotal role in India's e-mobility transition: KTR
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Govt asks Irdai, insurance firms to address issues to reduce pending cases
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India launched 353 foreign satellites since 2014: Jitendra Singh

India has launched 353 foreign satellites since 2014, earning the country foreign exchange, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday

Topics
Satellites | Jitendra Singh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

nisar, satellites

India has launched 353 foreign satellites since 2014, earning the country foreign exchange, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

He said India earned 187 million euros from European countries and 39 million dollars from the US by launching satellites since the Modi government came to power in 2014.

Earlier, in reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Singh said in order to promote and encourage public-private-participation projects and start-ups, a central PSU called "NewSpace India Limited (NSIL)" has been established.

He said a single-window nodal agency "Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe)" has been established to promote non-government entities and to create an ecosystem for private companies in the space sector.

Singh said 135 applications have been received by IN-SPACe from non-governmental entities and start-ups in the space sector.

Responding to a question on start-ups in the sector, Singh said a new seed fund scheme has been approved by the IN-SPACe Board to provide initial financial assistance to Indian space start-ups.

Singh said a revised FDI policy in the space sector to facilitate overseas investment in non-government enterprises and a national space policy are in the process of final approval.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Satellites

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 22:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.