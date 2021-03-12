India looks to greater participation from Japan in PLI scheme: DPIIT Scy

-
ALSO READ
PLI scheme to boost India's manufacturing output by $520 bn in 5 yrs: PM
Manufacturing to get $520-billion PLI push in next 5 years: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi to talk PLI scheme road map with India Inc this week
PLI scheme will make India telecom manufacturing hub, generate jobs: Modi
Top gear makers may warm up to Centre's PLI scheme for telecom sector
-
With the government announcing production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for 13 key sectors including telecom and automobiles, India is looking forward to a greater participation from Japan in the programme, a top government official said on Friday.
Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra said the government has undertaken several policy reforms, including PLI scheme, to boost manufacturing and exports.
The key sectors covered under the scheme include telecommunication, food processing, medical devices, automobile and its components, textiles and solar PV modules.
Japan's expertise is known world over in these sectors and "we look forward to a lot of interest from Japan to participate in the PLI scheme of India", Mohapatra said at Ficci's 44th joint meeting of the India-Japan Business Cooperation Committee.
He also said that both countries are working for enhancing India's industrial competitiveness.
"India and Japan are collaborating in the form of India-Japan industrial competitiveness partnership. As a part of this partnership, it is proposed that governments of India and Japan will jointly work towards enhancing India's industrial competitiveness, and the discussions have started, joint working groups have been formed and we are making very steady progress," he added.
Mohapatra said Japan has announced an incentive package to help Japanese companies in this new era, and it provides India an unique opportunity to attract fresh Japanese investments into India.
Speaking at the webinar, Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki said it is important for India to have a more stable business environment to further strengthen bilateral economic ties.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU