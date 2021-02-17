PLI scheme will make India telecom manufacturing hub, generate jobs: Modi

Prime Minister said on Wednesday that the Union Cabinet's approval to a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme will make India a telecom manufacturing hub and generate opportunities for the youth.

The cabinet has approved a 12,195-crore for telecom gear manufacturing, a move, the government said, will position the nation as a global powerhouse for production of such equipment ahead of 5G roll-outs.

The scheme will be operational from April 1.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Deepening connectivity, improving prosperity. Today's Cabinet decision pertaining to a for the telecom sector will make India a telecom manufacturing hub and generate opportunities for our youth.

