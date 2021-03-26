India needs to focus on improving project preparedness: JICA

-
India needs to focus on predictability and preparedness of projects, in order to make the full use of overseas development assistance (ODA) offered by Japan, an official from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said on Friday.
"We need accountability for our Japanese taxpayers. We also need good preparedness on land acquisition, environment impact assessment, budget, and a detailed project report...Coordination should also be given high priority," said Sakamoto Takema, Director General, South Asia department, JICA.
He also said that it is crucial for India to maintain good track record for projects as JICA has accountability to tax payers in Japan.
Sakamoto was speaking at a webinar on Japan ODA to India organized by the International Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).
"We can work together to address India’s private sector’s concerns in sectors such as infrastructure, regulations and human resources, creating a balanced society for sustainability by focussing on environment, gender, vulnerability. The same can be achieved through innovation of technology in the social and technology sector," he said.
JICA is the world's largest bilateral development agency, with India being it's most prominent partner in the world.
India has been the top recipient of yen loans from Japan since 2003 surpassing China, which had been holding that position for many years. Over the last decade, Japan has committed a total of Japanese Yen 3.1 trillion for a wide variety of infrastructure projects in India.
Japan is closely working with India in the north eastern region, with biodiversity conservation and forest management in Sikkim, support to the water supply and sewage projects in Guwahati. JICA is also involved in the north east road network connectivity across Assam and Meghalaya, among other important initiatives at Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland.
“As the largest recipient of Japan’s ODA, India has become an important strategic international partner to Japan. Japan being the largest source of ODA for India supports the strategic vision of Japan extending its reach further in ASEAN and the South Asia region….Japan’s ODA can
