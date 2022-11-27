JUST IN
India now has second largest gamer base in world at over 369 million
FMCG makers encouraged by early trends; hope for rural growth in next qtrs
India's low labour costs key in wooing firms to move production from China
NITI Aayog VC says old pension scheme will burden future taxpayers
China will be a challenge for India during G20 presidency: Pankaj Saran
Telangana eyes 20% increase in foreign, 30% in domestic tourist arrivals
Gold imports decline 17% in Apr-Oct to $24 billion as demand falls
Housing sales in Gurugram jump over 3-fold to 24,482 units during Jan-Sep
Road, transport sector has maximum number of delayed projects: Govt report
'Western, central UP to be developed as hub for EVs, ancillary industries'
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
FMCG makers encouraged by early trends; hope for rural growth in next qtrs
Business Standard

India now has second largest gamer base in world at over 369 million

India now has the second largest gamer base in the world with 396.4 million gamers, a new report has showed

Topics
gaming industry | Gaming | India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

online gaming

India now has the second largest gamer base in the world with 396.4 million gamers, a new report has showed.

India now makes up 50.2 per cent of all gamers in the top 10 Asian countries' list, according to the data provided by market research firm Niko Partners.

"India is also the fastest growing market with a 5-year growth rate of 21 per cent for revenue," mentioned the report titled 'The Asia-10 Games Market'.

Niko Partners projects the Asia-10 PC and mobile game market will generate $35.9 billion in 2022, reaching $41.4 billion in 2026.

"Gamers are increasing at a much faster rate than revenue. Niko Partners projects the Asia-10 PC and mobile gamers will total 788.7 million in 2022, reaching 1.06 billion in 2026," the report said.

India, Thailand, and the Philippines are the fastest growing markets for games revenue and number of gamers.

Japan and Korea are the most mature markets in the Asia-10 region, accounting for over 77 per cent of revenue, said the report.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on gaming industry

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 17:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.