Business Standard

New Sony PlayStation 5 gaming consoles to be available in India soon

Sony is working on releasing the PS5 with a detachable disc drive that will be connected to the console through a USB Type-C port that is housed at the back

Topics
Sony | PlayStation | gaming industry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

PlayStation 5
PlayStation 5

Tech giant Sony is reportedly planning to soon bring its new PlayStation 5 gaming consoles to the Indian market.

According to GizmoChina, Sony has recently started shipping new models -- which are said to be more power efficient and lighter than the original launch versions -- of the PlayStation 5 in the country.

The BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) has approved the new PS5 CFI-1208A and CFI-1208B models, which most likely means "the new game consoles to make its way to India with an upcoming local restock," according to the report.

The company was yet to make an official comment.

The new PS5 CFI-1200 series comes with an overhaul in the internal design. These changes make the newer PS5 models more power efficient while also helping offer better thermal performance as well.

Sony is reportedly working on a PlayStation 5 (PS5) model with Detachable Disc Drive.

It had mentioned that the brand is working on releasing the PS5 with a detachable disc drive that will be connected to the console through a USB Type-C port that is housed at the back.

Sony is also reportedly working on a PS5 model with detachable disc drive.

--IANS

vc/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 12:11 IST

