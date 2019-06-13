India proposes speed of cargo clearance in colour codes to World Bank

India has presented to the World Bank a unique “red, amber, green” model to promote quick customs clearance, strengthening the case for improvement in ease of doing business rankings for the current year as it aims to get into the top 50.

With the introduction of the “nudge model”, the customs department is able to visually track the performance of officers, jurisdictions, ports, brokers and sectors in real time across the country through a color dashboard, blinking red, amber and green. Green indicates clearance of cargo within the World Bank’s stipulated ...