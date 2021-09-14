India ranks 54th in housing prices appreciation; rates fall 0.5% in Jun qtr

-
ALSO READ
What sets luxury apart from premium in the residential realty market
Sales of listed realty firms just 50% of highest Q4FY19 figures
Real estate fund managers rush to raise fresh money as banks baulk
Deals or distress: Realtors expect 25-30% jump in sales this festive season
Positive signals for India's real estate sector as economy normalises
-
India ranks 54th out of 55 countries globally in the housing prices index as rates of residential properties fell marginally by 0.5 per cent year-on-year during the quarter ended June, according to Knight Frank.
India was at 55th position in the previous global housing price index report for the first quarter of this calendar year.
Turkey, with 29.2 per cent appreciation of housing prices, continues to lead the annual rankings. New Zealand is at second position with a 25.9 per cent price rise while the US ranks third with 18.6 per cent appreciation.
The Global House Price Index report tracks the movement of mainstream residential prices across 55 countries and territories worldwide. The index tracks nominal prices in local currency.
Overall, 18 countries in Q2 2021 have reported double-digit growth, while India and Spain were the only countries to register an annual decline in home prices.
Australia at 16.4 per cent recorded its highest rate of annual price growth since 2003.
"India's mainstream residential prices have largely remained stable with negative bias despite recovery being impacted due to the second wave. Moving forward with the downward trajectory in COVID-19 cases and mass inoculation drive, the sector is expected to make a healthy recovery with demand for homes only expected to increase in the coming quarter, said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India.
The report cited that the index is rising at its fastest rate since Q1 2005. The pandemic-induced housing boom continues with prices rising by 9.2 per cent on average across 55 countries and territories in the year to June 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU