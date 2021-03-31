India records current account deficit of 0.2% in Dec quarter: RBI data

-
ALSO READ
Recovery tracker: Traffic, emissions stay below 2021 highs, powergen steady
India's economic recovery to cut bank stress, but Covid hit to be felt: S&P
Covid-19 impact: Companies bolster risk handling after a year of bouncers
Prem Watsa says India reforms, tech push give it a unique place post Covid
Second Covid wave unlikely to derail India's growth: RBI Governor
-
After remaining in surplus for three quarters, India’s current account balance recorded a deficit of $1.7 billion (0.2 per cent of Gross Domestic Product - GDP) in the quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21).
However, the current account remained in surplus at 1.7 per cent for April-December 2020 as against in a deficit of 1.2 per cent in April-December 2019 on the back of a sharp contraction in the trade deficit, according to Reserve Bank of India.
The balance was in surplus at $15.1 billion (2.4 per cent of GDP) in Q2FY21 and $19.0 billion (3.7 per cent of GDP) in Q1FY21. It had posted a surplus of $0.6 billion (0.1 per cent of GDP) in quarter ended March 2020 (Q4 of 2019-20). It had posted a deficit of $2.6 billion (0.4 per cent of GDP) in quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20).
RBI in a statement said underlying the current account deficit in Q3FY21 was a rise in the merchandise trade deficit to $34.5 billion from $14.8 billion in the preceding quarter, and an increase in net investment income payments.
Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA said as anticipated, the recovery in domestic demand during the festive quarter pushed India's current account balance back into a small deficit (of $1.7 billion in Q3FY21). The size of the current account deficit is expected to enlarge to $5-7 billion in Q4 FY21, with the Covid-19 vaccines' rollout improving sentiment and pushing up commodity prices, as well as a resurgence in the domestic demand for gold. ICRA expects an aggregate current account surplus of $25-27 billion in FY21.
Net services receipts increased, both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis, primarily on the back of higher net export earnings from computer services.
Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, declined marginally on a y-o-y basis but improved sequentially by 1.5 per cent to $20.7 billion in Q3FY21.
On Balance of payments basis, there was an accretion of $32.5 billion to the foreign exchange reserves in Q3FY21 as against $21.6 billion in Q3FY20. Also, the addition to foreign exchange reserves was $83.9 billion in April-December 2020 as against $40.7 billion in April- December 2019.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU