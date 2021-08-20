India reduces soyoil, sunflower oil import tax to calm prices

By Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India has cut base import taxes on crude and refined soyoil and sunflower oil to 7.5% from 15% for six weeks, a government order showed, as the world's biggest vegetable oil buyer tries to cool near record high prices.

The tax reduction could increase imports of soyoil and sunflower oil in September, although a big jump is unlikely as the lower duty is only applicable for a short period until Sept. 30, industry officials said.

"Logistically it is not feasible to sign contracts now and ensure vessels are unloaded at Indian ports before September end," Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil broker, said.

India buys soyoil and sunflower oil mainly from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia.

Refiners might divert two to three vessels heading to other destinations such as China towards India to in cash lower duty, said Bajoria.

India fulfils more than two-thirds of its demand through imports and has been struggling to contain a rally in local oil prices for the last few months. It had cut on crude palm oil on June 29.

" on soyoil and sunflower oil was higher than palm oil. With this duty cut, there is parity on the front now," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors Association of India.

After the tax reduction, soyoil and sunflower will be subject to a 30.25% tax in total, including 7.5% base import duty and other taxes.

The government may restore higher duty structure from October, when supplies of summer-sown oilseeds would start, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

"Soybean and ground nut supplies would start from October. Government will try to ensure farmers will receive higher prices," the dealer said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj. Editing by Jane Merriman and David Evans)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)