India's fiscal deficit touches 21.2% of annual target in Q1: Govt data

-
ALSO READ
India aims to keep FY23 fiscal deficit at last year's level: Report
New GST rates come in effect from today: Check the rate change list here
GST rate hike comes in effect from Monday: Here's what will get costlier
Fertiliser stks prey to subsidy withdrawal risk, high input costs: Analysts
Centre committed to meeting FY23 fiscal deficit target: Official
-
The central government's fiscal deficit touched 21.2 per cent of the annual target in the June quarter as against 18.2 per cent in the year-ago period, according to official data.
The fiscal deficit is the difference between total expenditure and revenue of the government. It indicates the total borrowing that are needed by the government.
In actual terms, the fiscal deficit was at Rs 3.51 trillion at the end of the first quarter of 2022-23, data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed on Friday.
The country's fiscal deficit is projected at 6.4 per cent of the GDP for this fiscal ending March 2023 as against 6.71 per cent for the previous year.
As per the monthly account of the Union government up to June 2022 released by CGA, the receipts stood at Rs 5.96 trillion or 26.1 per cent of the corresponding Budget Estimates (BE) 2022-23 of total receipts.
In the year-ago period, the receipts stood at 27.7 per cent of BE 2021-22.
In the latest June quarter, the total expenditure incurred by the central government was at Rs 9.47 trillion or 24 per cent of corresponding BE 2022-23. It was at 23.6 per cent of BE 201-22 in the corresponding period.
For 2022-23, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be Rs 16.6 trillion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU