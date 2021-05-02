India's coal import likely to be subdued in coming months: mjunction

-
ALSO READ
Covid impact: Coal India to diversify into non-coal mining areas in 2021
To enhance coal output govt identifies 15 new projects: Joshi
India's coal import drops 17% to 137.16 mn tonne in Apr-Nov: mjunction
Taking several initiatives to augment coal evacuation infrastructure: Govt
Coal India wants to take part in solar energy auctions: Chairman
-
India's coal import is expected to be subdued in coming months on account of various factors like prevailing Covid situation, high coal stock in the system and higher international prices, according to mjunction.
mjunction -- a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL -- is a B2B e-commerce company and also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals.
The country's coal import fell 12.62 per cent to 215.92 million tonnes (MT) in FY21 from 247.10 MT in FY20, according to a provisional compilation by mjunction services, based on monitoring of vessels' positions and data received from shipping companies.
"The overall decline in coal imports during the year 2020-21 was on expected lines. In coming months, import demand is likely to be subdued in view of the surge in COVID-19 infections, high coal stock in the system and high prices prevailing in the international market," mjunction services MD and CEO Vinaya Varma said.
India's coal import in March 2021 was at 19.79 MT as against 19.87 MT imported in the same month a year ago, mjunction said.
For the financial year 2020-21, total coal and coke imports stood at 215.92 MT, about 12.62 per cent lower than 247.10 MT imported during FY20.
During FY21, non-coking coal import was at 141.02 MT as against 170.75 MT imported during FY20. Coking coal import was recorded at 49.44 MT, flat against 49.17 MT imported during FY20.
Of the total imports in March 2021, non-coking coal was at 12.12 MT, against 13.16 MT imported in March 2020.
Coking coal import was at 5.47 MT during March 2021, up against 4 MT imported in March 2020.
The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the country, bringing the entire healthcare system to its knees.
The country's daily coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of four lakh, while the death toll rose to 2,11,853 with 3,523 fresh fatalities, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU